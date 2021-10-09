XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $159,000 Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 85.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The business had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

