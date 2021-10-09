Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lessened by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 57.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 30.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after buying an additional 456,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Yandex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,416,000 after buying an additional 435,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

YNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 782,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

