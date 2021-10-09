yAxis Trading 34.3% Lower This Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. yAxis has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $541,552.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00005326 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

