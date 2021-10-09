Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Shares Up 3.9%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

About Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

