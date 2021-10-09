Zachary B. Fleming Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $7,009,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

