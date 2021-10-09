Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

