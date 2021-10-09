Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $421.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $547.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 537.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $13.54. 3,406,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,564. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

