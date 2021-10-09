Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $32.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.89 billion and the highest is $34.41 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $127.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

F stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 99,341,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,832,109. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

