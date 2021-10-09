Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 177,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

