Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.80 Million

Brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report sales of $171.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $681.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkillSoft.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKIL. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 146,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

