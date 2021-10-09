Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE:SAH opened at $54.21 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

