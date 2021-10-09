Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,229. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

