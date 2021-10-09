Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 547,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.