Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce sales of $156.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $157.01 million. Cars.com posted sales of $144.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $623.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 269,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,826. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a P/E ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

