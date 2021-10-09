Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 727,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8,723.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,158 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

