Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $681.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $687.70 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. 43,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,815. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

