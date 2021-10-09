Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $112.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $113.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $110.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $466.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $468.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $494.35 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 37,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,035. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

