Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report sales of $230.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.48 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 199.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $701.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $705.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.80 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $5,975,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.