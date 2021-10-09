Zacks: Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.17. 74,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

