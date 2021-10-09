Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.31. 52,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21 and a beta of 2.05.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

