Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

