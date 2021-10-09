Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 291,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.