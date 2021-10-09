Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. LPL Financial posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

