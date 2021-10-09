Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 7,721,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,183. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

