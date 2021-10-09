Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.