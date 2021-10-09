Zacks: Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.