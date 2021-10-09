Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 759.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.