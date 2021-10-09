Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHUN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 11.98. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

