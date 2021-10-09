Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.