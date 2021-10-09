Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

