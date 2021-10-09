Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $205.85 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

