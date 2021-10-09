Zacks Investment Research Lowers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.17. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

