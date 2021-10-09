Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 57.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

