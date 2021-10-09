Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Sell

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 7,672,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,052,176. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,669 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

