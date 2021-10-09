Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

IOSP stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

