Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

KKR stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

