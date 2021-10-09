Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

