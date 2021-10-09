Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
