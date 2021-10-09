Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s performance is benefitting from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

