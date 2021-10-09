Zacks Investment Research Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

