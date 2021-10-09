Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

FSTR stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.