Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.