Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Hold

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

