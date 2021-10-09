Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 62.2% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

