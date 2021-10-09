Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.94 ($122.29).

FRA:ZAL opened at €77.28 ($90.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.74. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

