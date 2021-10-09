Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.