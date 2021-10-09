ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $977,608.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $977,608.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper's total supply is 58,598,779 coins. ZooKeeper's official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

