ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 247,567 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

ZI opened at $62.33 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

