ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

