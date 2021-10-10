$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $720.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

