-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.19). Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,378. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

